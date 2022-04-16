EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is recovering after falling off a cliff in Emery County on April 15.

Emery County Search and Rescue (ECSR) along with the Emery County Sheriff’s Department (ECSD) were called out on reports of a man who fell from a cliff and needed immediate attention.

ECSR has taken to Twitter to thank everyone involved in the rescue, including Utah’s Department of Public Safety and Classic Aviation for Helicopter support.

At this time, the man’s medical condition is unknown, but ECSR note that their prayers are with him.

ABC4 will provide updates to this story as they become available.