PHOTOS: Hotwheels makes car after Utah man’s custom build

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A St. George man said he is honored after he was presented with an actual Hot Wheels replica of his custom-built.

Greg Salzillo just recently moved out to St. George over the summer with his family but said he had won a contest last year at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (Sema) car show in Las Vegas.

The car will be on shelves worldwide and it’s Hotwheels newest mainline vehicle made.



“In these trying times, we are so happy and honored to bring happiness and positivity to others with the creations we build,” said Salzillo. “We love to inspire the youth and show them it’s ok to be different! Stay true to you! Be unique and think outside the box!”