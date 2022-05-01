MT. OLYMPUS, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been rescued after getting injured during a hike on the Mount Olympus Trail near Cottonwood Heights.

Crews with the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCOSAR) team were called out on the evening of April 30 to assist an injured hiker.

According to SLCOSAR, the hiker and her friends started their trek up Mount Olympus midmorning and were able to successfully reach the saddle just below the summit. On their way back down the mountain, the victim slipped and injured both her knee and ankle. She attempted to make it down the mountain with the help of her friends and other hikers in the area, but ended up calling for help after some time.

Several teams were deployed to help the hiker down the mountain safely. SLCOSAR noted that the mission was conducted with a panoramic view of Salt Lake Valley’s night lights. All parties were off of the mountain by 1:30 a.m.

The SLCOSAR emphasizes this time of year as “mud season,” and recommends carrying and using traction devices and trekking poles if you have them when hiking trails that may still be covered by snow, ice, or mud.