HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A structure fire engulfed a Huntsville home earlier this morning.

At 12:30 a.m. Weber Fire District, Ogden, South Ogden, Mountain Green Fire Departments, and Weber County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a fire that broke out in a home’s chimney.

Upon arrival, fire crews found the single-family home heavily involved in flames.

The family was safely evacuated and authorities were able to extinguish the fire without injury.