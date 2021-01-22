PHOTOS: A meme collection of Bernie Sanders and his mittens

(ABC4) – An iconic moment in history was captured on January 20, 2021; a moment that not only took the world captive but stole the hearts of internet users across the nation: Bernie Sanders and his mittens.
The day President Joe Biden was sworn into office, Senator Bernie Sanders sat in a black chair, wrapped up in a thick jacket, and a pair of now quintessential brown and white mittens.
Little did we know that as Sen. Sanders sat there bracing himself from the harsh winter breeze, fans and meme enthusiasts across the world were the actual ones blown away.
Social influencers, notable brands, and locals are now getting creative and sharing their reactions to this striking moment in meme history: