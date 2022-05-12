UTAH (ABC4) – Every year, Tripadvisior sifts through traveler reviews and ratings of some of the nation’s most visited hotels. The organization compile a list of the country’s best places to stay as showcased in the annual Travelers’ Choice Awards for Hotels.

The awards break up the hotel nominations into various categories, such as hotels on the water, luxury hotels, bed and breakfast and inns, all-inclusive resorts, etc.

Per 2022, the Awards’ 20th year, Tripadvisor has announced that five Utah Hotels have been awarded among the best in the U.S.

The following is a list of the five Utah hotels that made the cut for 2022’s best, as well as images, the category they placed in, and their ranking.

Hotel Park City, Autograph Collection in Park City ranked No. 20 in Top Hotels in the U.S.

Hotel Park City (Courtesy of Tripadvisor)

Alta’s Rustler Lodge in Alta ranked No. 1 in Mountain Resort & Lodges in the U.S.

Alta’s Rustler Lodge (Courtesy of Tripadvisor)

Moab Springs Ranch in Moab ranked No. 9 in Mountain Resorts & Lodges in the U.S.

Moab Springs Ranch (Courtesy of Tripadvisor)

Best Western Plus Zion Canyon Inn & Suites in Springdale ranked No. 25 in Mountain Resort & Lodges in the U.S.

Best Western Plus Zion Canyon Inn & Suites (Courtesy of Tripadvisor)

Under Canvas Lake Powell, Grand Staircase in Big Water ranked No. 5 in Hottest New Hotels in the U.S.

Under Canvas Lake Powell, Grand Staircase (Courtesy of Tripadvisor)

To view the 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards for Hotels in full, click here.