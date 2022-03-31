MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – PETA supporters will gather outside of the Urban Outfitters store located on S. State Street outside of Fashion Place Mall in Murray on April 2 at 1:00 p.m. Protesters will be wearing sheep, cow, and goose masks to challenge the company’s distribution of wool, leather, down, and any other materials cruelly obtained from animals.

The event stems from PETA’s campaign in the nation’s “best college town and cities,” in which Salt Lake ranked No. 6 among mid-sized cities, to encourage students and shoppers alike to opt for eco- and animal-friendly fashion while urging Urban Outfitters to do the same.

“When open-minded young people learn that sensitive animals are tormented for clothing, they’re eager to hold brands accountable and opt for ethical fashion,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “Cruelty is never in style, and PETA is pushing for Urban Outfitters to make a compassionate, environmentally positive impact by selling only vegan materials.”

PETA, the organization that advocates “animals are not ours to wear,” noted that workers hit, kick, and mutilate sheep for their wool, burn, electroshock, beat, and slaughter cows for leather, and pluck geese for their down while they shriek in pain.

Over recent years, shoppers have expressed more concern for animal welfare and the environment. A report by shopping platform Lyst revealed that there has been a 178% increase in pageviews for vegan leather, while Glamour reported that 73% of Gen Z consider themselves animal rights activists.