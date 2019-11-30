Days
PETA protests ‘Canada goose jackets’ at Nordstrom

News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – PETA supporters stood outside Nordstrom on Black Friday.

The protestors were armed with posters saying, “Canada goose: Shameless cruelty,”. Nordstrom carries Canada goose jackets.

PETA is planning to protest at Canada goose locations around the world. They say their goal is to try to get the company to remove Coyote fur and goose down from its jackets.

