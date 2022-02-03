PETA files complaint against U of U for animal welfare violations

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – PETA has officially filed a complaint against The University of Utah for “critical animal welfare violations.”

The animal rights group, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) says the university has violated federal guidelines regarding the treatment and use of animals in testing and experiments.

Group representatives say an official warning was previously posted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture against the school. Now PETA has filed a complaint with the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

PETA says last year, the university received $229,692,858 from NIH with an estimated 47% of those funds supporting projects that involved experiments on animals.

“This warning won’t undo the trauma endured by animals, but it shows that the University of Utah shouldn’t be trusted with even one more penny of taxpayer funding for experiments on animals,” says PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo.

PETA cites multiple deaths resulting from the university’s research including a dog dying from experimentally inflicted heart failure, a rabbit suffocating to death, a guinea pig dying of an anesthetic overdose after laboratory staff gave 10 times the correct amount, two marmoset monkeys’ death due to overheating and three other marmosets who died from experimental surgeries.

“As you know, institutions that receive funding from Public Health Service agencies—including NIH—are required to comply with PHS Policy,” says Alka Chandna, Vice President of Laboratory Investigations Cases at PETA. “Failure to comply violates not only federal animal welfare guidelines and policies but also public expectations that facilities receiving tax dollars to use animals—who are capable of experiencing pain, distress, love, and companionship and value their lives just as we value ours—at the very least, comply with minimal standards aimed at ensuring some modicum of animal welfare.”

To read the official warning was posted by the USDA against the university, click here.