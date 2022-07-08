DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in a theft case that occurred around June 27.

The man’s image was captured on surveillance camera footage in what appears to be a convenience store. He was seen on more than one occasion.

The man’s truck was also captured on security footage towing a trailer in the parking lot.

(Courtesy of St. George Police)

(Courtesy of St. George Police)

(Courtesy of St. George Police)

Anyone who may have seen this man or his vehicle should contact authorities at (435) 738-2015 or central dispatch at (435) 738-2424.

“The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office thanks the citizens of Duchesne County and others for their help and assistance in this investigation,” officials say.