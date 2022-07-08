DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?
The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in a theft case that occurred around June 27.
The man’s image was captured on surveillance camera footage in what appears to be a convenience store. He was seen on more than one occasion.
The man’s truck was also captured on security footage towing a trailer in the parking lot.
Anyone who may have seen this man or his vehicle should contact authorities at (435) 738-2015 or central dispatch at (435) 738-2424.
“The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office thanks the citizens of Duchesne County and others for their help and assistance in this investigation,” officials say.