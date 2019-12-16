Man killed, two others injured in Magna house fire

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – One man has died and two others are injured after a house in Magna early Monday morning.

It happened around 4:00 a.m. At 3378 South Broadway Street.

Firefighters say the fire started in the basement of the home.

Two people were treated with smoke related injuries, while the elderly man died from his injuries.

Fire crews tell ABC4 News that the home did not have smoke detectors inside.

They want to encourage people to test their smoke alarms monthly and make sure the batteries are changed and fresh.

Firefighters say they are not sure if smoke alarms would have changed the outcome of Monday’s event.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.