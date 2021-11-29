‘People always speed’: Two people die in head-on collision on Sunset City’s busiest road

SUNSET, Utah (ABC4) – Sunset Police released more information Monday about Sunday’s double fatal head-on crash.

They said the 33-year-old man who died is from Roy, and the 46-year-old woman who died is from Clearfield. Sunset police tell ABC4 speed played a big role in this crash on Main Street.

Police Chief Ken Eborn said people constantly go over the speed limit. “People always speed here,” said Eborn. “It’s an issue.”

With two people dead and an investigation ongoing, Eborn said this crash is one of the worst in recent history.

Sunset City spans two miles long and a half-mile wide and Main Street is the main road in the small community of around 5,500 people.

“The first thing we start getting is a lot of phone calls from people in this community,” said Eborn.

This community cares about what happens, especially after the news of a head-on collision killing two people Sunday night around 8 o’clock.

“They want to know if it’s somebody local and I think it’s because of the size of the city,” said Eborn. “A lot of people here know each other and they want to know if that was a neighbor.”

Roy is north of Sunset and Clearfield is south of Sunset.

“To be honest with you we may never know why the southbound driver ended up going the wrong direction in the northbound lanes,” said Eborn.

Eborn said the man was driving a Honda Pilot and was headed south on Main street near 1800 North when for some reason police say he veered into oncoming traffic.



The man driving the Honda Pilot hit a woman driving a Hyundai Santa Fe head-on.

“Right now preliminarily we’re assuming both cars were between 45 and 55 mph,” said Eborn.

Eborn said the man was driving over the speed limit on a road where people typically speed.

He added the debris will be a reminder for people of what happened in the deadly crash, especially for family members of those who died.

“It’s hard to tell anybody that their loved one is not coming home,” said Eborn. “It makes it worse when you have to do that during the holidays.”

Eborn said preliminary reports do not indicate drugs or alcohol were a factor, however, police are still waiting on toxicology results.