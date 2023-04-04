HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) — Half a block of pedestrians was evacuated and one person was injured in the neck and head area after a driver who was allegedly under the influence ran into two vehicles and rammed into a 711, according to probable cause documents.

David Mangold, 53, was arrested after he allegedly drove a pickup truck into two vehicles and the wall of a 7-Eleven, causing a gas leak in Hurricane on April 2.

Police say “the gas to the building was spilling out [at] a high rate” and Mangold was still in the truck “trying to place the vehicle in park,” according to the probable cause statement.

The officer reportedly pulled Mangold out of the vehicle to get him away from the gas and into safety. When moving Mangold to his patrol car, the officer said he “could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage” and placed him in handcuffs for “safety reasons.”

Mangold was then taken to the department and agreed to do a field sobriety test during which the officer said he demonstrated “many clues” of being under the influence. He was taken to jail and reportedly volunteered to do another test where he allegedly tested 0.28% blood alcohol concentration, over four times the legal limit in Utah.

Due to the crash, police say one woman was injured in the neck and head area, the fire department closed the road to dig underneath and stop the leak, and about half a block of pedestrians were evacuated “due to the seriousness of the gas leak.”

Mangold was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail. He is facing charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving.