READ: Utah’s current drought update – Department of Natural Resources

UTAH (ABC4) - Food trucks have been popping up nationally throughout urban areas of the country. However, one has to wonder how these restaurants-on-wheels affect sit-down eateries.

To better understand the circumstances, it’s important to emphasize the bill Utah lawmakers passed back in 2017 as an attempt to make it easier to open a food truck. Unfortunately, local governments have found additional ways to put roadblocks in the way of food truck operators.