READ: Utah’s current drought update – Department of Natural Resources PDF by: Vivian Chow Posted: Feb 10, 2022 / 12:00 PM MST / Updated: Feb 10, 2022 / 12:00 PM MST The Great Salt Lake recedes from Anthelope Island on May 4, 2021, near Salt Lake City. The lake has been shrinking for years, and a drought gripping the American West could make this year the worst yet. The receding water is already affecting nesting pelicans that are among millions of birds dependent on the largest natural lake west of the Mississippi River. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)