WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4) - A Utah senator is joining two others in calling on the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In an Amici Curiae - or "friend of the court" brief - Sens. Mike Lee, Josh Hawley, and Ted Cruz ask the high court to use an ongoing Mississippi case to overturn the ruling that upholds the right to abortion and instead give states the power to make their own rules.