PROVO, Utah (ABC4) - Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the so-called "Great Resignation" has employees quitting their jobs in record numbers, leaving companies desperate to hire. A new report shows the employee exodus isn't letting up anytime soon.

Utah-based Qualtrics found in a survey of nearly 14,000 full-time employees in 27 countries that fewer employees intended to stay at their current jobs in 2022 than in 2021. Those most likely to leave include individual contributors and female leaders.