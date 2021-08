SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Utah has opened its arms to refugees from all over the world; today Good Morning Utah took a closer look at where these refugees live and if there is availability for Afghan refugees recently evacuated.

About 60,000 Refugees live in Utah, the vast majority live in Salt Lake County. These families have come to the U.S. from places like Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Syria, Iraq, Vietnam, the former Soviet Union, and Burma.