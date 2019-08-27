Payson’s history comes to life at Peteetneet Museum

PAYSON, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Early pioneers settled in Payson with some big dreams for the area, and there’s one place where the city’s rich history comes to life.

Built-in 1901, The Peteetneet Academy served generation after generation in the Payson area.

The school was named after a local chief the pioneers encountered as they moved in to settle the area.

“He helped the pioneers; they wouldn’t have survived the first winter without the help of Chief Peteetneet’s clan,” said Payson City Events Coordinator Janeen Dean

The school was shut down in the late 1980s and was destined for demolition when locals took a stand.

“We call them the ‘People Preserving Peteetneet’. They came and literally stopped the demolition,” said Dean.

Now the building continues to serve as a source of education as the Peteetneet Museum.

Visitors learn of the early beginnings of the area, fashion through the decades and just how much communication has changed over time.

There’s also a section dedicated to Payson’s famous family.

“The Staley’s, they used to do movies with famous people,” Dean said.

And a former Peteeneet Academy teacher who was on her way home to Payson when she boarded the Titanic for that fateful journey.

“She had a first-class seat, but just knowing her [she] was down below probably helping someone, or maybe visiting someone and she was, unfortunately, trapped down there,” said Dean.

In addition to the historic connections, it’s a place where visitors are finding connections to their family roots.

“I really think there’s probably a piece of history here for everyone,” she said.

The museum is open Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm.

It also serves as a community center for civic meetings, music and dance lessons, weddings and more.

