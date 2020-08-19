Payson officers respond to small plane crash near Arrowhead Trail in Payson

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Payson officers are on scene of a single-engine plane crash Wednesday.

Police say there were no injuries to either occupants of the plane.

The plane reportedly suffered damage to its landing gear. The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have been contacted about the incident.

No other details have been given about the cause of the crash.