PAYSON CANYON, Utah (ABC4) — A cliff jumper was critically injured at Pete Winward Reservoir after jumping in shallow waters on Sunday afternoon, July 23, according to Utah County Sherriff’s Office.

Police say a man in his 30s lost all feeling below his neck after he reportedly jumped into a spot in the reservoir that he did not know was only 18″ deep. He was life-flighted from the Payson Canyon reservoir to a hospital by AirMed.

UCSO deputies and Payson Fire authorities responded to the incident around 2:30 p.m. The identity of the man and his current condition has not been released at this time.

This incident comes only days after an Ohio man died in a cliff-jumping accident at Lake Powell. Witnesses say the man, identified as Cory Ehrnschwender, 36, jumped from a height of around 50 feet. Witnesses say they did not see him resurface.

His body was located by authorities about 30 feet underwater.

Officials say it is prohibited to jump or dive off a ledge in Lake Powell that is 15 feet or greater. There is no information readily available on cliff diving restrictions for Pete Winward Reservoir.

This is a developing story. More information will be included as it becomes available.