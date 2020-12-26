PAYING TRIBUTE: Local universities and rivals mourn the loss of Ute running-back Ty Jordan, dead at 19

Utah running back Ty Jordan (22) runs from Washington State linebacker Jahad Woods (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The nation is gathering together on social media to pay tribute and mourn the loss of Ute running-back Ty Jordan, Saturday.

The 2020 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman Player of the Year allegedly died overnight in an ‘accidental shooting’ while in Texas. Jordan was 19 years old.

After hearing the news, messages of love and support for Ty Jordan, his family, and the Utes family began flooding social newsfeeds.

Arizona State University tweeted, “Our thoughts are with the Jordan Family and the Utah program today. Rest in peace, Ty Jordan.”

Our thoughts are with the Jordan family and the Utah program today.



Rest in Peace, Ty Jordan. https://t.co/vxHH06VF8I — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) December 26, 2020

Stanford football had the same message.

Our thoughts are with Ty Jordan’s family and friends and the entire Utah Football program. https://t.co/PX3ieVZxF8 — Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) December 26, 2020

Neither team faced Utah this year which means Ty Jordan will never get to compete against the Sun Devils or Cardinal.

Rival BYU also left a loving message for Ty Jordan.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Ty's friends and family and @Utah_Football.



Rest in Peace Ty. https://t.co/cL38V5Yw3s — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 26, 2020

Various other sporting organizations and community members also continued to pay their respects.

Thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Ty Jordan and the @Utah_Football program. https://t.co/6uNcChF8am — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) December 27, 2020

Rest in peace, #22.



Our condolences go out to his and the @Utah_Football families during this time. https://t.co/uo2tSAHYWv — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) December 26, 2020

We send our deepest condolences to Ty Jordan’s family, friends, teammates and coaches.



Rest In Peace, #22. https://t.co/dRvFBwgFdM — Utah Basketball🏀 (w/ 😷) (@UtahMBB) December 26, 2020

Heartbreaking. Watching him compete was a joy but hearing about the type of man he was from those who knew him is what I’ll recall most. Much, much love to his family, teammates, coaches and all who knew Ty Jordan. Gone far too soon. ❤️🙏🏼 https://t.co/eMuh7shW25 — Yogi Roth (@YogiRoth) December 26, 2020

Our deepest condolences to Ty Jordan’s family, friends, teammates and coaches.



Rest In Peace, #22. https://t.co/VAN7qfz9Sn — USC Football (@USC_FB) December 26, 2020

R.I.P Ty 🙏🏽prayers out to his family. https://t.co/30Ajv28qbV — Spencer Rattler (@SpencerRattler) December 26, 2020

Our hearts are with you @Utah_Football ♥️ https://t.co/6hh76q7a12 — Weber State Football 🏈 (@weberstatefb) December 26, 2020

Our prayers go out to the Jordan family and the Utah Family. Thinking of you all during this difficult time. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/jf0loYV05z — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 26, 2020

Our hearts go out to the University of Utah and to the Jordan family.

⁣

Rest In Peace. https://t.co/Wu9emep126 — UVU Athletics (@GoUVU) December 26, 2020

Our deepest condolences to Ty’s family, teammates, friends and the entire Utah community. https://t.co/oR9sa3K0Cf — Washington Football (@UW_Football) December 26, 2020

Our thoughts are with Ty’s family and the entire @Utah_Football program.



Rest easy, 22 🧡❤️ https://t.co/4r5qB4S88Y — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) December 26, 2020

Our thoughts are with Ty Jordan’s family and friends and the entire Utah community. https://t.co/arte49It56 — Cal Football (@CalFootball) December 26, 2020