PAYING TRIBUTE: Local universities and rivals mourn the loss of Ute running-back Ty Jordan, dead at 19

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The nation is gathering together on social media to pay tribute and mourn the loss of Ute running-back Ty Jordan, Saturday. 

The 2020 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman Player of the Year allegedly died overnight in an ‘accidental shooting’ while in Texas. Jordan was 19 years old.

After hearing the news, messages of love and support for Ty Jordan, his family, and the Utes family began flooding social newsfeeds. 

Arizona State University tweeted, “Our thoughts are with the Jordan Family and the Utah program today. Rest in peace, Ty Jordan.”

Stanford football had the same message.

Neither team faced Utah this year which means Ty Jordan will never get to compete against the Sun Devils or Cardinal. 

Rival BYU also left a loving message for Ty Jordan.

Various other sporting organizations and community members also continued to pay their respects.

