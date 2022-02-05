Patient recounts surgery from Dr. Gagnon whose legacy lives on through those he saved

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake community mourned Saturday night by sharing memories of beloved doctor 38-year-old Andrew Gagnon of Cottonwood Heights.

Many community members have left messages expressing their love and admiration for the surgeon.

We spoke to one of those community members Lance Hori Saturday night. He left a simple message on Dr. Gagnon’s GoFundMe page: “Andrew was my transplant surgeon on 9/4/2020.”

To get a sense of who Dr. Gagnon was and why he had such a profound impact on several people’s lives we wanted to hear from those the doctor saved.

“It felt like I was gonna die,” said Lance Hori.

Hori was in kidney failure in 2020 and his kidney transplant defined as an elective surgery had been delayed as the Covid-19 pandemic surged. “It got bad in the end,” said Hori.

What could have been the end, turned into a new beginning. Hori, met his surgeon Dr. Andrew Gagnon, who he was about to trust with his life. “It’s like being born again,” said Hori.

Dr. Gagnon performed the successful two-hour surgeon. Hori’s kidney transplant left him smiling.

“It’s really given me a second chance at life again.”

Hori knows he is alive because of Dr. Gagnon whose sudden death, at Solitude Mountain Resort, has left so many former patients shocked.

“It’s hard for me to put into words right now,” said Hori.

If words can’t quite explain the gratitude Hori feels, he said he wanted to try anyway; to share with everybody how Dr. Andrew Gagnon’s legacy lives on.

“I’m always going to have that connection with Dr. Gagnon and I’m always going to be grateful,” said Hori.

Dr. Gagnon leaves behind a wife and three kids.

Hori told ABC 4 he also has three kids so that was something he and Dr. Gagnon always talked about it during their checkups and surgery.

He said you could tell in every conversation how much Dr. Gagnon loved his family.