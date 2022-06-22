PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – This weekend, Park City’s oldest business will be celebrating its 60th birthday.

On June 26, guests are invited to stop by Red Banjo Pizza to congratulate staff on 60 years of stellar service and dedication. A local favorite since Park City’s silver mining era, the pizza joint is open daily for lunch and dinner, located amid the hustle and bustle at 322 Main Street.

“What a privilege it has been for four generations of our family to serve Park City for the last six decades,” says Red Banjo Pizza Co-Owner Tana Toly. “Since 1962, we have endured and thrived through the community’s evolution from silver mining town to international ski mecca. We look forward to continuing tossing pizzas for locals and visitors well into the future, wherever that may lead.”

Courtesy of Red Banjo Pizza, Facebook

Red Banjo is best known for its hand-tossed, fresh-baked pizzas made from scratch every day. Crust options include classic, gluten-free, and cauliflower. The menu is stocked with an array of homestyle Italian fare ranging from savory sandwiches and pastas to fresh salads and a full bar.

Along with dine-in seating, Red Banjo Pizza offers delivery, curbside, and al fresco seating on their outdoor deck.

To view the full menu, place an order, or make a reservation, click here.