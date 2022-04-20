PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – For the fourth consecutive year, Park City Lodging is pleased to announce their first place win for best in state for vacation rentals. The organization is well known for their exceptional rentals, homeowners association, and home management services they provide in the Park City area.

The award emphasizes the group’s excellence in its endeavors through using innovative approaches and methods to contribute to a better quality of life in Utah. Additionally, this award emphasizes the foundation’s strenuous efforts in providing outstanding accommodations, services, and guest experiences.

“I am so incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication of the whole team, this season was challenging with labor shortages and an extremely high demand, but we were able to rise above and finish the season strong,” said Rhonda Sideris, President and Founder of Park City Lodging.

Amenities included in Park City Lodging’s rental options that go above and beyond the typical offer include complimentary full-service concierge, optional daily housekeeping, and a 24-hour front desk to ensure an immediate point of contact.

Among its excellent services, Park City Lodging is additionally known for giving back to the community through sustainable initiatives and partnerships with local organizations and nonprofits.