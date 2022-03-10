PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – One of Utah’s very own ski prodigies has landed a spot to compete against some of the world’s greatest athletes in the World Cup Freeski Slopestyle competition set to begin this weekend in Europe.

The competition is an annual event arranged by the International Ski Federation since 1980, where skiers from all over the world flock to the slopes to showcase their skills.

This year, 18-year-old James Kanzler of Park City will be one of the greats featured on the world-class stage.

According to TownLift, this experience will be nothing new for Kanzler. His skiing career was influenced when he first witnessed the sport at a Flying Ace All-Star show at Utah Olympic Park when he was six years old. From then on, he knew he was a skier at heart.

Kanzler has proven to be a great success in his athletic endeavors. TownLift revealed that he most recently placed third at the Rev Tour in Aspen, Colo.

The young star credits much of his achievement to his coach Chris Haslock, the Director of PCSS and the Youth Sports Alliance which has aided in funding Kanzler’s career.

The competition is set to begin in Tignes, France on Thursday. In past years, the competition has incorporated the halfpipe, moguls, aerials, ski cross, and even ski ballet. According to TownLift, Kanzler will be on his way to Switzerland after the event where he’ll train for a week before proceeding to compete in another set of qualifying runs and finals to follow.

Some of Kanzler’s competitors include fellow Americans and recent Olympians Alex Hall and Colby Stevenson. Though the pressure may be on, Kanzler is just excited to sharpen his skills and enjoy the experience.

“One of my main goals is to get my name out there a little bit more, and hopefully one day become known for skiing,” Kanzler told TownLift. “And I’d say progress as much as I can. I’d say no matter the level of difficulty that a trick takes, or courses, or the competitor field, I’ll always find the mental state to pursue it and just try to be the best skier I can. I’m just trying to make it away in one piece and leave with a smile.”