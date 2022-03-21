PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Park City School District is being charged with failing to report numerous sexual abuse cases on Monday.

The Summit County Attorney’s Office filed three counts of Failure to Report Child Abuse which are Class B misdemeanors against the district.

“It is the legal duty of any individual who has reason to believe that a child is, or has been, the subject of abuse or neglect (or observes a child being subjected to conditions or circumstances that would reasonably result in abuse or neglect) to immediately report to the Utah Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS) or local law enforcement,” says the Summit County Attorney’s Office.

Officials say the three counts reflex the results of one investigation and a separate set of documents produced by the Park City School District after a subpoena.

Court documents say one incident happened in October 2019 during a parent-staff meeting with two school district staff members at a Park City school.

During that meeting, a parent accused one of the present school staff members of touching their child’s private parts.

Court documents say after the meeting, the two staff members reported the allegation to a person in the superintendent’s office. No report was made to Child Protective Services and the two staff members claim they never heard back from the superintendent’s office.

In November 2019, that parent told a medical professional about the alleged abuse. The medical professional reported the claim to law enforcement at that time. Authorities and the Division of Child and Family Services (DFCS) visited the child at school and conducted an interview about the allegation.

Authorities say school district personnel should have reported the initial parent meeting in October 2019.

The superintendent claims she did not know whether the initial allegation was reported to authorities as she wasn’t working in the district at that time.

Authorities subpoenaed the school district in early 2022. Officials say over 600 documents were obtained in connection to the case.

One email sent to the parent involved in the 2019 abuse allegation reads:

“I just wanted to follow up with you about our conversation. My school psychologist colleague brought up that, as mandated reports, we are obligated to report any abuse is suspected or known of, Since this happened two years ago, I don’t want to stir up things that wee resolved already, but I also do not want to ignore potential issues that could still be a concern. I do not want to make any assumptions so please let me know if it is a current concern.”

Officials determined no one besides the medical professional, reported the sexual abuse allegation to law enforcement or Child Protective Services.

In early March 2022, another parent alleges their child was raped by another male student. This parent says they learned of this allegation from a school staff member. The staff member claims the report came from a student in December 2021, but it was once again never reported to law enforcement.

Documents uncovered by officials reveal another case involving a female student allegedly being raped by another male student. Documents reveal district officials held a mediation meeting between the two students involved along with their parents. But once again, this case was never reported to law enforcement or Child Protective Services.

A multi-agency effort is involved in the investigation including Park City Police Department, Summit County Sheriff’s Office, and the Summit County Attorney’s Office.

“Criminal investigations are time intensive; however, child protection demands an urgent and immediate response,” officials say. “Parents and the public need to be aware that if an allegation of child abuse or neglect was reported to Park City School District schools in the past, that allegation may not have been reported to the proper authorities and may not have been properly investigated.”

Parents who have reported a case of suspected child maltreatment only to the school are urged to also call one of the two numbers below: