Park City Rotary raises $25,000 for community in fundraiser

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Park City Sunrise Rotary Club raised $25,000 for its grant programs during a virtual fundraiser on October 24.

The money raised will go towards the Rotary Club’s grant programs for 20 community groups, according to a news release.

According to a news release, The Rotary Club’s 5th Annual “Shot Ski” event had 317 virtual “attendees”, each attendee was given a custom shot glasses with High West Lemonade Fixins. Each attendee documented their experience with the “at-home” shot ski package on social media. The Park City Sunrise Rotary Club then selected a winner based on their social media post.

The winning post was awarded to Becky Lucas of neighborsofparkcity.

“We have participated in each years’ shot ski event on main street and although we understand completely why things needed to be postponed until next year, we were definitely sad to not have the experience of lining the streets with thousands of other Park city residents and visitors, said Becky Lucas of neighborsofparkcity. “We were happy to see The Sunrise Rotary Club and High West come up with a solution to keep the shot ski alive during the pandemic.”

“We are blown away by the community’s participation and enthusiasm for this year’s virtual event,” said Park City Sunrise Rotary Club member Connie Nelson. “Thanks to Park City’s enduring generosity, we are grateful to be able to use the funds raised to continue supporting our grant programs for our resilient local organizations.”

For more information about the annual shot ski event, contact Christa Graff, of Graff Public Relations, at 435-640-7921 or christa@graffpr.com.

