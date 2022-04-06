PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Park City Area Restaurant Association (PCARA) is excited to announce the return of their annual Savor the Summit event that will take place along Park City’s Main Street on June 25 after a two-year pause influenced by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We could not be more excited to bring Savor the Summit to life this year, and we are so grateful for the collaborative efforts of the City, Historic Park City Alliance (HPCA), and our loyal patrons who have been patiently awaiting the event’s return,” said PCARA Executive Director Ginger Wicks. “Guests can look forward to a completely revamped, refreshed version of our favorite summer dining tradition.”

This year, participating restaurants will offer attendees their own, uniquely inspired menus created solely for the event. Though the full lineup of partners and available reservations has not yet been released, it will be available soon on Savor the Summit’s official website.