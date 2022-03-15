PARK CITY, Utah (ACB4) – Park City employees will now be paid higher wages.

Vail Resorts, the company that owns Park City Mountain Resort announced minimum wages will be raised to $20 an hour throughout the company’s 37 resorts.

CEO Kirsten Lynch made the announcement on Monday.

Patrol, maintenance technicians and certified commercial vehicle drivers will be paid $21 an hour.

Officials say pay increases will apply for hourly employees with “compression adjustments based on career stage and leadership differentials.”

In January, the Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association (PCPSPA) authorized a strike over contract negotiations with Vail Resorts. At the time, strikers were aiming to increase wages from $15 an hour to $17 an hour.

Along with the new wage increase, Lynch stated:

“We cannot create an Experience of a Lifetime for our guests without first creating an Experience of a Lifetime for you – unfortunately, we have fallen short on that. Addressing this requires a pivotal shift in our company’s direction with a new strategic focus on all of you – year-round and seasonal, hourly and salaried, mountain resorts and corporate. We are focused on providing each of you the resources and support you need to have an Experience of a Lifetime, and staying out front by making the necessary investments in you.”

Additional benefits and changes announced include a new Seasonal Frontline Leadership Development program, a 40% employee discount at all Vail Resorts retail for the 22/23 Winter Season, affordable employee housing across mountain resorts, a $4 million investment in human resources (HR) and flexible remote work option for corporate offices and merit wage increases for salaried employees.

“These announcements are the first steps in a new direction for Vail Resorts,” says Lynch. “Does this solve every concern and piece of feedback you have shared over the past 100 Days? No, but I hope they demonstrate our commitment to continued improvements and progress.”