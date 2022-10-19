PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Park City earned the title as the 3rd best ski resort in the U.S., according to a study done by travel blog Park Sleep Fly. It is the only city on the top five list that is not in Colorado.

The blog analyzed 523 ski resorts and produced a top 25 list by taking into consideration each location’s annual snowfall, customer reviews and the cost of a ski pass.

The first and second spots go to two cities in Colorado: Breckenridge and Vail.

Nestled on a mountain with an elevation of 6,300 feet, Park City claims that it has the largest ski and snowboard resort in the country. It spans 7,300 acres and has over 300 trails to explore.

The city is also tied with Big Sky, Montana, for having the longest ski slopes in the country, which stretches over 155 miles. Not only that, the city takes the crown as having the most Instagrammable sceneries out of all contestants. It is tagged more than 1 million times on Instagram, according to Park Sleep Fly.

Alta, Deer Valley and Snowbird also made the top 25 list.

A local season pass for Park City costs about $670, and a youth pass for children between five and twelve years old costs $365.