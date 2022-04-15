PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Park City has partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation to offer residents the chance to adopt trees free of cost in accordance with the city’s Planting Park City initiative.

In total, the town will provide 200 free trees through this project, which correlates with Park City’s goal to achieve net-zero carbon by 2030.

Residents can adopt up to two trees. As of today, tree reservations can be made on the city’s Planting Park City website. Additionally, the Arbor Day Foundation is offering residents an online tool to help them find the most strategic area to plant their trees in their yards.

All species being offered for adoption are drought-tolerant. These include Amur Maple, Bur Oak, Narrowleaf Cottonwood, and Spring Snow Crabapple. Residents will be able to pick up their trees on June 9 and June 12 at Quinn’s Junction.

“Healthy trees in our city provide green infrastructure, local resilience to increasingly extreme weather patterns, and improve our local air quality,” said Mayor Nann Worel. “Planting drought-tolerant trees is a climate action that everyone can take.”

According to representatives of Park City, carefully positioned and planted trees can reduce a household’s energy consumption in terms of heating and cooling by up to 25 percent.