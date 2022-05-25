PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Park City Police Department (PCPD) is seeking information on two suspects in a residential break-in that occurred recently.

As PCPD notes, the party is officially over. The two men pictured allegedly broke into a Park City home to hang out and party while the owners were away.

The suspects in question were driving a white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

Check out the images below and call dispatch at 435-515-5500 with any information on the men that can assist in the investigation.