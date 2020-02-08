Park City police looking for person of interest in business burglary case

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Park City Police Department is looking for a person of interest wanted for questioning in a business burglary.
The burglary happened at Flanagan’s Irish Pub at 438 Main Street in Park City, on January 27, 2020, at about 4:30 a.m., according to police.
Police say an undisclosed amount of money was stolen from the safe.
The person of interest is described as a white man and police say he may have been casing the pub on January 26, 2020, at 5:30 a.m.
The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model white Nissan Frontier 4 door, equipped with a tonneau cover.
Police say similar burglaries happened in a nearby area on the same night.
Anyone with information about the incident or person of interest is encouraged to contact the Park City Police Department at (435) 615-5500.
This is a developing story. updates will be posted as they become available.
