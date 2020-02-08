Park City police looking for person of interest in business burglary case

Live Now
Courtesy: Park City Police Department

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Park City Police Department is looking for a person of interest wanted for questioning in a business burglary.

The burglary happened at Flanagan’s Irish Pub at 438 Main Street in Park City, on January 27, 2020, at about 4:30 a.m., according to police.

Police say an undisclosed amount of money was stolen from the safe.

The person of interest is described as a white man and police say he may have been casing the pub on January 26, 2020, at 5:30 a.m.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model white Nissan Frontier 4 door, equipped with a tonneau cover.

  • Courtesy: Park City Police Department
Police say similar burglaries happened in a nearby area on the same night.

Anyone with information about the incident or person of interest is encouraged to contact the Park City Police Department at (435) 615-5500.

This is a developing story. updates will be posted as they become available.

