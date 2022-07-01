PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Park City Police Department (PCPD) has invited members of the community and its surrounding areas to attend a memorial service set to be held on Independence Day.

On July 4 at 9 a.m. officers with the PCPD will gather at 600 Main Street for the annual memorial service honoring Officer Rodney Schreurs.

According to the agency, Officer Schreurs was struck and killed by a drunk driver on July 4, 1984, while directing traffic following a fireworks demonstration.

You can pay tribute to Officer Schreurs and every other law enforcement official that risks their lives to ensure the safety of our state’s residents in line of duty by showing face at this event.