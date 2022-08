PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Park City Police Department (PCPD) is on the hunt for three theft suspects.

According to the agency, the three suspects, a man and two women toured the rec center in Park City to see if they wanted to become members on July 29.

Though the trio left without memberships, PCPD says they did manage to leave with a stolen wallet.

Courtesy of Park City Police Department

If you have any information on the suspects pictured above, you’re advised to contact PCPD at (385) 707-7572 or email JSeely@ParkCity.org.