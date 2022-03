PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – In the early morning hours of March 13, three suspects allegedly stole between 15 and 20 packages along with multiple boxes of mail on Silver Creek Drive.

The suspects reportedly broke into the secured area where the mailboxes were located by climbing through a package drop.

The secure door was then allegedly opened from inside and the theft followed.

At this time, deputies are following up on evidence, and the three suspects remain unidentified.