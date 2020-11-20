Park City Mountain Resort opens with strict social distancing guidelines

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)– Underneath all the winter layers, skiers are excited to be lined up before the sunrise to be the first down the mountain on opening day.

Five of the more than 300 lifts are open at Park City Mountain.

“My senior year of high school everything has changed so it’s nice to be able to ski while not having too many things holding us back,” Park City resident Geri Clinton said.

The resort says all shops, bars and restaurants will remain open and there are less international workers due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

But the resort is implementing strict social distancing guidelines such as requiring reservations to monitor and control crowds and congestion.

“I didn’t have any problem, I got on early and got reservations but I have seen posts about people who are very very angry about the reservation process,” Park City resident Jef Kopish said.

The CEO Mike Goar says that will change as more snow is made and more runs are opened.

“There is this pent-up demand as soon as inventory is released so for a number of days it will be more difficult to get reservations,” Park City Mountain CEO Mike Goar said.

Although, mountain says season pass sales were stronger than ever before.

Skiers must also wear a face mask the entire time and practice social distancing while on lifts.

The Park City Chamber says the pandemic is already impacting lodging which is down 18% from 2019.

Goar says long term impacts to the resort are unknown.