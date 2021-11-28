Park City Mountain officially opens after delays due to warm temps

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Park City Mountain Resort officially opens today!

After delaying the resort’s opening on Nov. 19 due to unexpectedly warm temperatures, locals are hailing the opening as a return to normalcy.

On Friday, Park City celebrated the season with a holiday tree lighting and fireworks display in Canyons Village.

On Sunday, two trails will be open to the public — Kokopelli and Mellow Moose. Resorts around Utah have been continuing snow-making efforts despite the delayed closures this month.

“We’re excited to expand beyond that as conditions permit,” says Park City Mountain officials. “We’re appreciative of our entire team that has been working so hard this last month.”

Temperatures dropped last night and our snowmakers are showing off their skills. Show your support as they take us one step closer to opening day. We're keeping our eyes on the forecast and will share an update on our new target opening day soon. pic.twitter.com/Kt9mdvtPTH — Park City (@PCski) November 17, 2021

Visitors taking to the slopes today will be treated to sweet treats and music in the village. Skiers and snowboards can access the open trails via the Red Pine Gondola. Officials say Sunday’s operations will only be active in Canyon Village. An opening date for Park City Mountain Village will be announced sometime in the future.

We are excited to announce our new target opening day will be this Sunday, Nov. 28 at Canyons Village. Come enjoy sweet treats, music, and more with skiing and riding on Kokopelli and Mellow Moose from our Saddleback and High Meadow chairs, accessed via Red Pine Gondola. pic.twitter.com/LH6B8NX70D — Park City (@PCski) November 23, 2021

Things to note when visiting:

A mountain reservation system is not active at this time. Lifts and gondolas will be loaded at normal capacity.

COVID-19 health protocols are still in place. Face coverings are required when visiting indoor settings such as restaurants, retail stores, lodging facilities, and more. Outdoor settings do not require face masks at this time.

Dining at the resort will require reservations and proof of COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for guests ages 12 and older at all resort dining and quick-style cafeteria restaurants.

All transactions are cashless at this time to enhance health and safety measures.

To check out all resort property info for visitors, click here.