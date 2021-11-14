Park City Mountain delays opening due to unexpectedly warm temps

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Park City Mountain will be delaying its upcoming ski season due to unexpectedly warm temperatures.

Resort officials announced the opening day would be delayed from its originally scheduled November 19 date. Officials cite unseasonably warm temperatures and anticipated upcoming warm weather as the reasons for the decision.

Mountain snowmaking continues to cover the slopes, but a new opening date has yet to be determined at this time.

(Courtesy of Park City Mountain)

(Courtesy of Park City Mountain)

“But don’t be dismayed!,” representatives say. “We will continue to focus our efforts on opening with a high-quality snow surface as soon as conditions allow and will issue an update on our new target opening day shortly. We can’t wait to see you on the slopes soon!”

To check out the most updated resort information, click here.