SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Park City resident who was initially accused of lying about having millions of high-grade N95 respirator masks to sell has recently been accused of illegally applying for and receiving COVID-19 pandemic loans.

According to TownLift, as of March 16, John Anthony Taylor was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of making a false statement on a loan or credit application and one count of money laundering.

Taylor allegedly filed applications for both an economic injury loan and a paycheck protection program loan, both of which were granted to him through the CARES Act under false pretenses.

Though Taylor was not qualified to receive either of the loans, TownLift notes that he collected $36,500 from the economic injury disaster loan and roughly $15,600 from the paycheck protection program loan. He allegedly transferred part of the funds to a different account and used them to purchase a 2014 GMC Sierra pickup truck for over $22,000.

Upon receiving these new charges, Taylor was on pretrial release in relation to earlier charges from 2020. As stated by TownLift, Taylor was charged with wire fraud in April of 2020 after the FBI received reports of him and an accomplice advertising their coordination of bulk orders of 3M branded N95 masks.

Amid an investigation of the complaints, TownLift revealed that an undercover FBI agent reached out to the two men in April of 2020 and requested a bulk order of the masks. The men replied and disclosed that they would be able to expedite the purchase, but when questioned, an 3M representative voiced that the company had no records of purchases of either suspect. Taylor was then charged on April 29.

Taylor was booked into the Weber County Jail on March 10 as a result of the new crimes regarding COVID-19 pandemic loans.