PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Kodiak Cakes, a Park City-based food company on a mission to enable healthier eating and active living, is partnering with famous actor and producer Zac Efron to support brand growth and a green planet.

In joining forces with Kodiak, Efron has claimed the title “Chief Brand Officer” and plans to put his own spin on the company through the implementation of new product innovations, brand strategy, national brand campaigns, and Kodiak’s very own give-back initiative.

Along with the adoption of his new position, Efron also becomes a company shareholder and joins the Board of Directors.

PR Newswire reports that Efron’s worldwide exploration of sustainable agricultural practices as well as his personal focus on wellness and fitness will further aid the brand’s identity.

“We’re really excited to welcome Zac and his valued perspectives to Kodiak,” said Joel Clark, Kodiak’s Co-Founder and CEO. “We’ve all watched Zac build a life of adventure that prioritizes wellness from the inside out, which he attributes in part to his belief in real food, making this collaboration feel so right. His global reach, passion for the outdoors, and focus on balanced nutrition makes him an ideal partner. We are teaming up to influence the future of food and keep America wild for future generations.”

“My fast-paced lifestyle requires the right food and a good amount of protein, which is why I love Kodiak’s products,” said Zac. “Having the chance to be a part of Kodiak’s team in a much bigger way is super inspiring to me.”

Efron has already taken to kick-starting his work on Kodiak’s new products, campaigns, and conversation efforts that are expected to take off throughout the upcoming year.

“It’s awesome to work with Zac,” said Matt Leeds, Partner at L Catterton – the global consumer investment firm which backs Kodiak. “We see a uniquely authentic fit between Zac’s priorities and Kodiak’s principles, and we’re excited to see this collaboration come to life.”

Some popular products offered by Kodiak include: