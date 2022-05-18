PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Today, Park City kicked off its annual summer farmer’s market.

This year, the farmer’s market will be back at its original location at Canyon’s Village. The market will run every Wednesday through the summer from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the organization’s official website, the Park City Farmer’s Market will be offering guests a large assortment of fresh and organic local goods from Utah farmers and vendors.

For the first time ever, the recurring event has an official sponsor: Volt Inu. According to representatives of the market, Volt Inu is a new cryptocurrency on the ethereum blockchain. “Inu” means “dog” in Japanese.

Don’t miss your chance to get your hands on some Utah exclusive products this summer when visiting the Park City Farmer’s Market.