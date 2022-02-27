PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah has been recognized more and more in recent years as one of America’s more up-and-coming states. Californians, mid-westerners, and east-coasters have been flocking to the Beehive State for a plethora of reasons, and up until now, we didn’t think the food was one of them.

As of Feb. 25, the James Beard Foundation has officially announced its 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists in advance of the annual James Beard Awards presented by Capital One. Park City’s very own Chef Briar Handly of Handle restaurant made the cut for best chef in the Mountain division, as stated by TownLift.

Handle is an upscale American restaurant known for its locally sourced and organic shareable small plates and eccentric cocktails.

“To be nominated for a James Beard award is such a huge honor and something I have always hoped and strived to achieve since I began cooking many years ago,” Handly told TownLift. “To be recognized alongside so many other talented professionals in this industry makes me so proud of what our team has accomplished.”

Restaurant and Chef Award nominees will be revealed on March 16 in Scottsdale, Ariz., along with honorees for Leadership, Lifetime Achievement Awards, and Humanitarian of the Year Awards. Winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 13 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

For a look at the full list of James Beard Award semifinalists, click here.