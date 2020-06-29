Park City cancels 4th of July festivities due to COVID-19 concerns

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Park City Council officials have unanimously agreed to cancel all festivities for the 4th of July.
City officials say the cancelation includes the annual parade, fireworks show, and Park City Volleyball tournament. Park City’s Main Street will be car-free on Saturday, July 4, as an extension of car-free Sundays, which are currently in place through September 6, 2020.
The City says 4th of July festivities were canceled in an effort to lower the health risks of mass gatherings in light of a statewide and nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases.
Park City Mayor Andy Beerman said, “It is with great disappointment we have canceled our traditional July 4th celebrations, including the parade, the public fireworks show, City Park festivities, and the volleyball tournament. Only a virtual version of the annual 5k run is taking place. This decision came following the advice of the County Health Department, in response to the widespread resident concern, and by our own determination that there’s no way to safely mitigate mass gatherings like this. We encourage our residents to celebrate July 4th with their families and close friends, masked, distanced, and from the safety of their own neighborhoods.”