Park City cancels 4th of July festivities due to COVID-19 concerns

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Park City Council officials have unanimously agreed to cancel all festivities for the 4th of July.

City officials say the cancelation includes the annual parade, fireworks show, and Park City Volleyball tournament. Park City’s Main Street will be car-free on Saturday, July 4, as an extension of car-free Sundays, which are currently in place through September 6, 2020.

The City says 4th of July festivities were canceled in an effort to lower the health risks of mass gatherings in light of a statewide and nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases.

