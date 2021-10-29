Park City asks for public input to shape future transit plans

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Those working or living in Park City can help shape the future of public transport plans.

Park City Municipal is asking for the public’s help in planning transit and walking/biking improvements over the next few years

The Short-Range Transit Plan (SRTP) aims to make walking and biking around town more efficient and intuitive. The plan seeks to, “elevate our existing transit network of bus routes, rider amenities, and services for those that live or work in and visit Park City,” officials say.

The five-year strategic plan wants to connect major destinations, neighborhoods, new developments, parks, and rides with simple, accessible transit options. The new walking and biking infrastructure serve the Park City community for the next 15 years.

The most recent plan was completed in 2016 and city officials say most public recommendations for that plan have been implemented. Using public input, city officials will complete full plan details by late summer 2022.

If you’re interested in making your voice heard, click here to access two surveys — the SRTP Survey and the Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan Survey. Both surveys close on Sunday, November 14.