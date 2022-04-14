PARK CITY (ABC4) – As of today, authorities of Park City Mountain announced their plan to open the village for summer operations on May 27, with Canyons Golf set to open at Canyons Village on May 21.

According to officials with Vail Resorts, the umbrella organization of Park City, the mountain’s Adventure Park will be located at the Park City Mountain Village and will offer guests the chance to participate in activities like the alpine slide, mountain coaster, mini-golf, gem panning and more. On-mountain activities will include scenic lift rides, bike haul, mountain biking, and hiking. Activities will be open every day of the week from May 27 to Sept. 5, and Thursday through Sunday from Sept. 6 to Oct. 2.

“Summer is a beautiful time in Park City and we look forward to welcoming guests back to the mountain in late May,” said Park City Mountain Chief Operating Officer, Mike Goar. “We are excited to offer a wide array of activities and outdoor recreation for guests of all ages.”

The opening date of certain activities may be subject to change depending on snow and trail conditions. To stay updated, visit Park City Mountain’s website by clicking here.