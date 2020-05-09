Parents of 5-year-old pulled over for driving on I-15 will not face charges

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The parents of a 5-year-old boy caught driving alone, on Interstate 15, will not face charges.

The ordeal happened on Monday and since then, the video has been seen nationwide.

When Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Rick Morgan pulled over the swerving SUV, headed southbound on I-15, 5-year-old Adrian Zamarripa rolled down the window.

Zmarripa told Trooper Morgan that his mother refused to buy him a Lamborghini and was on his way to California, with $3 in cash, to buy the luxury sports car for himself.

On Friday, Weber County Prosecutor Chris Allred, announced the parents will not be facing charges for their son’s actions.

“As they (UHP) looked into they matter they determined that the boy’s parents were both at work at the time and he essentially slipped out unnoticed by his older sibling, when he got in the car and took off.”

“How long did it take you to come up with the decision to not press charges,” asked ABC4’s Brittany Johnson.

“About two seconds,” Allred replied.

There also won’t be any legal consequences for the child.

“I don’t know if it’s possible but we’re not about to charge a 5-year-old for something like that,” Allred said. “I don’t think a 5-year-old is mentally capable of making decisions for which he can be held legally accountable.”

Allred hopes the situation will be a red flag for parents to take extra precautions.

“I hope parents will look at it and realize that there’s some real danger of a small child getting keys into his hands and doing something like this. I just think that it’s so unusual, that it’s not something that most people are thinking about.”

