Parents have mixed emotions over Davis School’s 4-day schedule

NORTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)— Thursday, parents dropping their students off at Orchard Elementary School had mixed emotions over the new 4 days a week learning model for Davis Schools.

“I am for kids going to school four days a week,” parent Sarah Shepherd said.

“I am sort of scared with what is going on,” parent Rita Hunt Auvaa said.

Hunt Auvaa says it’s too soon to transition from the current two days a week hybrid model. “I feel that the kids should still be at home- do the two day where only half the kids will be in the classroom,” Auvaa said.

But starting next Monday, September 28, the board voted to bring all elementary school students back four days a week for in-person learning with one day set aside for remote learning.

“I am scared that Davis school district is still going forth with the four days,” Auvaa said.

Others applaud the transition saying learning from home has its challenges.

“Homework is a lost nightmare right now,” Shepherd said. “Kids that are ten years old should not be required to do thread discussions in my opinion”.

At Wednesday’s board meeting parents and teachers gathered protesting both for and against adding more days of in-person learning.

Ultimately the board approved the four day schedule.

Hunt Auvaa hopes there isn’t a rise in COVID-19 cases because of it. “I am all for it for them to go the four days kids are probably board at home,” Hunt Auvaa said.

Due to the rise in cases among those aged 15 to 24 the board voted to bring back high schoolers on the new schedule November 2.