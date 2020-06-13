Paraglider transported to hospital after falling 20 ft

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – A paraglider is being transported to the hospital after he fell in Bountiful Friday.

Search and rescue teams say the call came in at 5:03 p.m. that an man who was paragliding had a parachute malfunction. Officials say the paragliders parachute did not deploy correctly and this may have happened because of the wind.

The man reportedly fell about 20 feet near Eagle Ridge Drive in Bountiful. The man is in good condition, according to officials.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

