Overturned trailer causes delays on I-15 in Draper

News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene of an overturned camping trailer blocking multiple lanes of traffic.

The crash happened at 13800 South on I-15 NB, according to troopers.

Troopers are asking drivers to expect some delays through the area.

  • Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol
  • Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol
  • Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol
  • Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

No injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Latest News Videos

Robotic exoskeleton helps woman, with MS, walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robotic exoskeleton helps woman, with MS, walk"

Utah police community grieves sudden passing of Sandy City Police Chief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah police community grieves sudden passing of Sandy City Police Chief"

Education is the main focus of Draper’s clean air campaign

Thumbnail for the video titled "Education is the main focus of Draper’s clean air campaign"

Woman rescued after being struck in head by falling ice in Provo Canyon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman rescued after being struck in head by falling ice in Provo Canyon"

When dial phones changed everything

Thumbnail for the video titled "When dial phones changed everything"

Australia: carrots and feed dropped for wildlife

Thumbnail for the video titled "Australia: carrots and feed dropped for wildlife"
More Video News

Don't Miss