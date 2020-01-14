Overturned trailer causes delays on I-15 in Draper

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene of an overturned camping trailer blocking multiple lanes of traffic.

The crash happened at 13800 South on I-15 NB, according to troopers.

Troopers are asking drivers to expect some delays through the area.

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

No injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

